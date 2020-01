This story contains a correction from the video above, in regards to when a child can be vaccinated. Click here for more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travelers were exposed to Measles in at least five U.S. airports last month.

That put millions of people at risk, but those who have been vaccinated are in the clear, which is why medical professionals stress the importance of vaccinating yourself and your kids.

Because it's airborne, Measles is one of the easiest-transmissible infections.

Measles was reported in 31 states last year, with outbreaks in 10 states plus New York City, with no cases reported in North Dakota.

However, with exposure in five U.S. airports last month, some people are concerned.

Those airports are Chicago O'Hare, Denver International, Los Angeles International, Richmond International in Virginia, and Austin Bergstrom in Texas.