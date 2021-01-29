FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Buddy The Puppy

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Buddy the puppy. Buddy is very playful and friendly. He has beautiful soft hair and big paws. Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Buddy is going to be a big dog so he needs a big house.

Schirado says Buddy loves kids, cats, and other dogs. He gets along with everyone so he is an easy dog to take care of.

Schirado says they took in the dog from a doggy daycare in New Town after being left there.

Schirado says Furry Friends’ volunteers have rescued multiple animals recently and they are in need of some help from the community.

Giving Hearts Day on February 11th is North Dakota’s largest one-day fundraiser for nonprofits. It is a big fundraising day for Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. The pandemic has caused the organization to cancel many of its fundraising events and they are hoping Giving Hearts Day will provide them with some much-needed funds.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Local News