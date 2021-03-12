FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Butte The Cat

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Butte the cat. Butte was found in a hoarding situation. He needed intense medical care and a lot of love to recover.

Julie and Natalie with Hairball Haven say recently they have been tackling a lot of hoarding cases and rescuing cats from large cat communities in rural areas.

Natalie says the organization was able to rescue 114 cats in four months with the help of other organizations.

Julie says the organization needs volunteers for kitty chores.

Julie Schirado says Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is partnering with Rural Area Vet Services (RAVS) to provide rabies vaccine, distemper, deworming, and other light vetting services.

The free vaccine clinic is happening on Saturday, March 20th, at 12:00 p.m. at Dunseith City Hall.

