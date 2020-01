This week’s Furry Friday segment features Buzz, a Pitbull looking for a new home. Buzz is a very mellow and chill dog and gets along with other dogs but not cats.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a walk-in microchip clinic on January 11th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Microchip cost per pet is $35 and $25 for additional pets. They will also offer dog tags for $10.

The event will be taking place at 119 Irvine Loop in Bismarck.

