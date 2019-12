While it is flu season, the cold and dry winter air is also a prime environment for RSV.

RSV is a viral, respiratory illness that affects infants and the elderly the worst.

Symptoms mimic the common cold, but the virus can travel down the respiratory tract and into the lungs, leading to difficulty breathing, or loss of appetite - which can lead to dehydration.

Adults and older kids may harbor the virus without knowing it, which is why doctors remind people NOT to kiss babies during RSV season.