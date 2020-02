This week’s Furry Friday segment features Casper, a dog that will soon be looking for a new home.

This week is National Adoption Week, and Furry Friends will be at PetSmart all weekend with dogs, cats, and bunnies ready to be adopted.

The event is happening this Friday 6 to 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue