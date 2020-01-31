Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Chica, a Chihuahua looking for a new home.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a microchipping event on February 3rd, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Mall.

Giving Hearts Day is happening on February 13th. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hoping to raise $30,000-$40,000.

With those funds, Furry Friends is planning to purchase vetting equipment to offer vetting services to the community at lower prices.

