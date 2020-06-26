Furry Friday: Meet Colorado And Tennessee The Cats

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Colorado and Tennessee, the cats. Colorado is an adult male. He is neutered and ready for his forever home. Tania Hellman says he is feisty, but very sweet. Tennessee is a young adult male. Karsyn Hellman says Tennessee has been at Furry Friends for a long time and is also ready to be adopted.

The organization is hosting an adoption event on Saturday June 27th, at Gateway Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Furry Friends is asking the public for help. The organization is in need of gently used or new crates or kennels for a surrender event to support North Dakota’s overpopulated areas. Officials say this is a group effort of area rescue that will be happening next month.

You can find the drop sites listed on Furry Friends’ website.

You can also help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.