FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Crow The Kitten

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Crow the small kitten. Crow is only a few weeks old and Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue believes he has been attacked by a bird. Crow is now recovering and will be available for adoption soon. Walter with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Crow was his first rescue with the organization.

The organization is hosting a Meet and Greet on August 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Mall. Walter says the event is open for the public and people can stop by to meet furry friends.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has canceled their WoofStock live event. So instead, they decided to hold an online auction from August 12th starting at 8 a.m. and ends on August 21st at 8 p.m. You can pre-register here.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.