Furry Friday: Meet Cupcake The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Cupcake the Dog. Cupcake is a feral dog. She is currently being cared for by Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue before she becomes available for adoption. She is getting used to being around humans.

Tiffany Hardy says that most pets are afraid of firework, and during the 4th of July weekend, It’s important that pet owners keep an eye on their pets. There are many different products that pet owners can use to keep their pets calm. One of those products is Thunder Shirt which helps keep your pet calm.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.