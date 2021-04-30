FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Evy The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Evy the dog. Evy is looking for her forever home. Evy is energetic and loves children.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue pulled Evy out of the local impound. Terri Woo with Furry Friends says Evy had an owner who did not claim her. Another individual claimed her, then returned her to the impound.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting multiple events this weekend. You can find the information on the three events below.

