Furry Friday: Meet Fergie The Cat

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Fergie the cat. Fergie suffers from sinus issues, but she is a very loving, cuddly cat.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be hosting a micro-chipping clinic on July 24th, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on July 25th, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be in the South Gateway Mall parking lot.

Through the month of July, cat adoption fees are half-off. All cats are $30, while kittens are $40.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Furry Friends 7-24

Northwoods League

Minot High School Sports

Pit Bull Ordinance

Sanford's Got Talent Rap Video

Local Testing

Badlands Big Sticks

Bismarck Bobcats

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Airport Upgrades

Farmers to Families

ADA Anniversary

Velva 39ers Baseball

Jury Trials Back

Spay and Neuter Program

Prelim Trial

Drive-Thru Testing

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23

Prepare for heat & severe storms

Teen Challenge

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss