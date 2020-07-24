Furry Friday: Meet Fergie The Cat

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Fergie the cat. Fergie suffers from sinus issues, but she is a very loving, cuddly cat.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be hosting a micro-chipping clinic on July 24th, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on July 25th, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be in the South Gateway Mall parking lot.

Through the month of July, cat adoption fees are half-off. All cats are $30, while kittens are $40.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

