FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Fetch “Boone” The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Fetch “Boone” the dog. Fetch is a senior that was found abandoned along with two other dogs and a cat.

Terri Woo with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says that when owners abandon or surrender their animals, the cost of care takes a toll on local resources. Woo says the try to help all the animal they encounter, but they simply don’t have the resources for it.

The organization currently has too many cats in their quarantine unit that need to go to foster homes, but all of the foster homes are full due to the pandemic.

July 31s is the last day of the Summer Adoption Sale. Today only, cat adoption fees are half-off. All cats are $30, while kittens are $40.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

