FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Gumbo The Bunny

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Gumbo The Bunny. Eden, a volunteer at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, is fostering Gumbo until he finds his forever home.

Eden says in December 2019 the organization took in more than 50 cats. The organization didn’t have enough foster homes for the cats, but they were able to make a trade with another animal rescue organization where they were able to trade in 15 cats for six guinea pigs and one rabbit.

Eden explained the difference between rabbits versus cats and dogs. She says that rabbits don’t wake you up at six in the morning like cats and dogs do, they don’t make a noise, and they don’t act on emotions. She says if you are looking for a more relaxed and laid back pet, rabbits are the perfect option.

Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says that most people think that rabbits are cheaper than other pets which is not true. Eden agrees that rabbit food is more expensive because their diet is specific. They need dry food as well as a 24/7 access to fresh hay. They also need leafy greens and fresh vegetables. Eden says when it comes to food, rabbits are harder to take care of than cats and dogs, but easier in other aspects.

Schirado says the organization is rounding up around 20 to 30 volunteers to travel to Fort Yates to collaborate with the Game and Fish department next week. During the project, the organization is planning to pull 60 to 70 dogs and 30 to 40 cats from Wisconsin, Minneapolis, and Montana.

Schirado says in the next week and a half, the organization will be in need of gas cards to help with the travel, blankets, sheets, and other items.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.