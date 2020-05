This week’s Furry Friday segment features Harley the dog.

Due to the pandemic and the low number of volunteers, Furry Friends is in need of fosters to take care of some of the pets.

Tracy Kershaw with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says the organization is rescuing many animals with health issues and in need of help.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.