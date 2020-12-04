FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Iris The Puppy

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Iris the puppy. Iris is a young, female, German Shepard mix. She is very sweet and energetic.

Tiff Hardy with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says since everyone is decorating for Christmas to make sure that pets are safe around those lights, ornaments, and garlands.

Hardy says many people adopt animals as a Christmas present, but she says those pets are not just a present, they are an addition to the family. It is a life-long gift.

Hardy says the organization is hosting a Meet and Greet event on Saturday, December 5th, at 10 a.m. at the Gateway Mall.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

