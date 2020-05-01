Furry Friday: Meet Kamino and Dobagah the cats

This week’s Furry Friday segment features seven-week old kittens named Kamino and Dobagah.

The two kittens, along with many others, were rescued from a hoarding situation. These two are not ready to be adopted yet but should be ready in few weeks.

Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says they rescued 119 animals in the past five weeks.

Schirado says the rescue organization is in need of fosters, but most importantly, they need cash donations to help them pay for vet fees to look after the animals’ health.

You can also help the organization by fostering, volunteering, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

