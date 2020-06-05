Furry Friday: Meet Lady Dogga The Dog

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Lady Dogga the pregnant dog. Lady Dogga will be going to a foster family where she will be taken care of during her pregnancy and birth.

The organization is also hosting Race for Rescue virtual 5k. They partnered with the Central Dakota Humane Society and Kitty City to benefit all three local organizations.

If you are interested in getting involved with the virtual race, register by clicking here now through June 12th.

On June 6th, Furry Friends will be hosting an adoption event at Kupper Chevrolet. They will also have trailer where you can get your pet registered and micro-chipped.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"

Beulah Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

KX News Town-Hall 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News Town-Hall 6/4"

Stress and Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stress and Dreams"

99th Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "99th Birthday"

Dickinson Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Parade"

Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Weddings are Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings are Back"

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Cybersecurity Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cybersecurity Trends"

Showing Support for Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Showing Support for Law Enforcement"

ND Health Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Health Network"

Unemployment Gray Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Gray Areas"

Unemployment in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment in ND"

Garrison Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge