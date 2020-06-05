Furry Friday: Meet Lady Dogga The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Lady Dogga the pregnant dog. Lady Dogga will be going to a foster family where she will be taken care of during her pregnancy and birth.

The organization is also hosting Race for Rescue virtual 5k. They partnered with the Central Dakota Humane Society and Kitty City to benefit all three local organizations.

If you are interested in getting involved with the virtual race, register by clicking here now through June 12th.

On June 6th, Furry Friends will be hosting an adoption event at Kupper Chevrolet. They will also have trailer where you can get your pet registered and micro-chipped.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.