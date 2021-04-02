FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Leona The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Leona The Dog. Leona is a lab terrier mix. She is a little over a year old. Tracy Kershaw, with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue, says Leona is a perfect balance between playful and cuddly. Kershaw says she loves to cuddle. She is fixed and will soon be ready to get adopted.

Spring is here and it’s important to get your cats and dogs chipped and fixed to prevent them from wandering off and producing unwanted litters. Fixing and chipping animals will prevent the population of stray animals from increasing.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting an “Art Fur The Heart” event on Saturday, April 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The spring fundraiser will have artists showcasing their artwork. The art work will be presented at a There will be a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m All proceeds will benefits Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

The event will also have an open bar and food trucks. Adoptable pets will be there, too.