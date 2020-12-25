FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Lydia The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Lydia the dog. Lydia is about one-year-old. Lydia is shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she’s friendly, cuddly, and curious.

As temperatures continue to drop, Tracy Kershaw with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue says it’s important to be more careful when starting our cars. Kershaw says many animals, like cats, seek shelter under cars. She suggests the use of the panic button on the car’s remote starter or use your hands to bang on the car lightly to scare off any animals that might be taking shelter.

Kershaw says the organization is hosting a microchip clinic event on Tuesday, December 29th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kupper Subaru in Mandan.

The cost is $35 per pet and no appointment is necessary. Furry Friends asks all cats to be in a carrier, and all dogs must be leashed.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.