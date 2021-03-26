FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Moose The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Moose The Dog. Moose is a large German Shepherd who, Julie Schirado says, is one of the most laid back dogs they’ve ever had. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue rescued Moose few weeks ago. Schirado says Moose has battled a terrible case of mange.

She explains that mange is microscopic mites that can live under the skin or hair follicles causing infections. Schirado says Moose wouldn’t allow anyone to touch him for the first seven or eight days. She says he laid around for weeks but is now gaining strength and weight as he recovers.

Schirado says Moose loves other dogs but she is not sure if he would get along with cats.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a “The Freedom Riders Show” event on Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization is also hosting an “Art Fur The Heart” event on Saturday, April 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. All proceeds will benefits Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.