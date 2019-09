One specific Scandinavian staple can be found just about two miles southwest of the Norsk Hostfest.The Stave Church sits atop a hill in the middle of Minot and it's pretty hard to miss, but what it represents is a huge part of Norwegian history and culture.

So how did it get to the Magic City?A Minot doctor once saw the construction of a Stave Church at Epcot in Disney World.

He decided he wanted something similar, so he rallied people to back it, builders, architects, everyone he needed, and they all set off to Norway to study Stave churches.They came home with the blueprints and are responsible for a big piece of Norwegian history in the heart of Minot.