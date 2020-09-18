FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Murphy The Puppy And Rhett The Kitten

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Murphy the puppy and Rhett the kitten. Murphy and Rhett are both few months old. They are ready to go to their forever homes.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is holding a fundraiser all of next week starting Monday to Saturday. Nardellos Pizza will donate $2 for every delivery order, and $1 from all other transactions.

Mighty Missouri Coffee Company is also hosting a fundraiser online by donating over 40% of the proceeds to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

