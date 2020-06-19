Furry Friday: Meet Pixie The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Pixie the dog.

The organization is hosting a 10% Donation night at Texas Roadhouse on Thursday, June 25th. Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., you can present this flyer at checkout and 10% of your purchase will be donated to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Furry Friends is asking the public for help. The organization is in need of gently used or new crates or kennels for a surrender event to support North Dakota’s overpopulated areas. Officials say this is a group effort of area rescue that will be happening next month.

You can find the drop sites listed on Furry Friends’ website.

You can also help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

