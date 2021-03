This week’s Furry Friday segment features Polly The Kitten. Polly is less than one-year-old. She was placed in a duffle bag and thrown from a moving vehicle. She is very vocal and active.

Wes Ellison with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says that this time of the year the organization sees an increase in abandoned and neglected cats.

Ellison stress the importance of spaying and neutering cats to limit the stray cat population.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.