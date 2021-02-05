Furry Friday: Meet Riddick the Pitbull

Schirado explains the reasons why thousands of the breed are euthanized every day in the U.S.

Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue introduces us to Riddick the Staffordshire or more commonly known as Pitbull.

Schirado explains the reasons why thousands of the breed are euthanized every day in the U.S. a They are big and they need a lot of discipline and exercise. They require a master that has a lot of patience and time. Schirado explains that you need to have a “strong hand” with Pitbulls and you need to get them out and socialized at a young age. She recommends you start training them at eight weeks.

With Giving Hearts Day coming up next Thursday, Schirado reminds that Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue are always looking for donations to help them get a new van for transportation of rescues. They are transporting 23 animals just the weekend.

You can visit Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue online to give as little or as much as you would like. It all helps!

