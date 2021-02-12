FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Shoonka The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Shoonka The Dog. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue believes that Shoonka is about six-months-old and is a German Shepheard/Husky mix.

Schirado says Shoonka had an injury and was dropped off at a vet clinic. The previous owner couldn’t afford to pay for the hip surgery, so furry Friends stepped in. Xander Moch, along with his parents, offered to foster the dog until he finds his forever home.

Xander says Shoonka is very friendly with other dogs and he loves belly scratches. He says he is a really nice and loving dog. Xander has fostered the dog for about a year now.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is going to be at the Tribune Sport Show this weekend. Schirado will have dogs and cats available for adoption.

On February 11th Giving Hearts Day, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue received about $48,000 in donations. Schirado says Xander’s class donated about $500 to the organization. Schirado says the money will go towards a transport vehicle and a mobile vet unit.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.