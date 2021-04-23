FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Sunny The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Sunny the dog. Sunny will be available for adoption next week. The one-year-old female dog came from Texas when local shelters got together to bring dogs from kill shelters in other states to find them a loving home. Claire Wiseman with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says all animals the organization takes in have to go through quarantine to make sure they are healthy and let them decompress.

Wiseman says Sunny is a spunky little girl. She says Sunny loves attention but is also a very active dog and an active family would be perfect for her.

Wiseman says Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has been getting more and more older dogs. She also says the organization has been doing TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) where volunteers trap cats, neuter them, then release them. TNR helps lower the cat population in the region.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue hosted “Art Fur The Heart” event last weekend where artists showcased their artwork.

The public can now bid on the artwork. If you would like to see the artwork and make a bid, click here.

For more information about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.