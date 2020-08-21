Meet the sweetest little pup who has already overcome some big obstacles in life! This little guy has a fractured leg after being thrown out of the window of a moving vehicle south of Bismarck. A wonderful community member came to the rescue and contacted Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. He was taken in for emergency care and he was splinted up, and is a very happy little puppy now! He is not yet up for adoption, but keep an eye out, as he will be in the near future!
There will be microchipping and Woodstock Auction pickup In the Gateway Mall parking lot Aug. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. Furry Friends has lots and lots of animals in need of expensive medical care, and you can help them by grabbing som grub on Saturday! Norm’s Catering will be on site with food to go, and a portion of the proceeds will go to FFRR.
Furry Friday: Meet this sweet pup who has already overcome big obstacles
