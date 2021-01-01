FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Toby The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Toby the dog. Toby is about one-year-old and is very friendly and calm. He is a medium-sized dog currently looking for his forever home.

Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says that in 2020, the organization adopted over 700 animals, including over 150 animals the volunteers pulled from the local animal impounds, Bismarck-Mandan-Lincoln area.

Schirado says the organization also supported over 250 animal surrenders through their foster program. Furry Friends’ volunteers helped the organization launch their TNR program which served over 100 cats.

Schirado says she hopes the organization will be able to build on these success stories into the new year and furthering their mission to help save North Dakota’s animals by developing a mobile vet unit so they can better serve high risk areas and those in need.

Furry Friends partnered with multiple shelters and rescue organizations across the Midwest.

Schirado says the organization sent out their familiar old Bessie van down the road just about every week, saving an additional over 450 lives. The goal is to provide microchip clinics to help protect the local pet population and are currently working on providing shot clinics when resources allow.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.