Furry Friday: Meet Toby The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Toby the dog. Toby is between one and two years old. He is very friendly and active. He is playful, so having another dog would be good for Toby to play with.

On July 18th, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a surrender event where the organization gets somewhere from 60 to 100 pets. They are asking the public for slightly used and clean kennels to be used for the surrender event.

The organization has rescue about 300 animals since May and are now in need of donations. You can donate by visiting Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue’s website.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.