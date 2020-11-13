FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Trinket The Cat

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Trinket the cat. Trinket is looking for a foster home.

It’s that time of the year again where the weather is getting colder by the hour and it could be bad for stray cats. Furry Friends Rockin Rescue’s Tania Hellman and Julie Schirado wants us to learn how to build a winter shelter for cats.

What you need:

Styrofoam bin

Straw

Utility knife

Storage bin

You can use the utility knife to cut an opening in both the Styrofoam bin and the storage bin. Then place the Styrofoam inside the storage bin with both the openings facing the same way. Inside the container, add straw to provide warmth and dryness. Hellman says do not use hay or blankets because they can retain moister. You can place the cat shelter in your yard for stray cats. You can place fresh food there.

Furry Friends is hosting a Meet & Greet event on Saturday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gateway Mall.

The organization is also holding an annual raffle ticket sale. The drawing with be held on December 18th at Broadway Grill & Tavern. The drawing will be streamed on Facebook Live. You can see the prizes on their website.

Schirado says the organization had to canceled some of its fundraising events due to the pandemic and the organization is in need of donations.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue