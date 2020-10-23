FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Tulip The Puppy

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Tulip the puppy. Tulip is about six weeks old. She is a Rottweiler Shepherd mix. When the organization took in Tulip, they weren’t sure if she was going to make it through the night but she is a fighter and she is doing very well.

Tracy Kershaw with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says the organization had to canceled some of its fundraising events due to the pandemic and the organization is in need of donations.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue