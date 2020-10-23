FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Tulip The Puppy

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Tulip the puppy. Tulip is about six weeks old. She is a Rottweiler Shepherd mix. When the organization took in Tulip, they weren’t sure if she was going to make it through the night but she is a fighter and she is doing very well.

Tracy Kershaw with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says the organization had to canceled some of its fundraising events due to the pandemic and the organization is in need of donations.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

Dr. Wynne: Re-Infection

Burleigh Commission

Budget Savings

Childcare survey

Mercer County needs EMTs

Static Testing Winter

Deer License

YHF

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss