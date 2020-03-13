Furry Friday: Meet Twigs And Bugsy The Puppies

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Twigs and Bugsy, the two puppies that are looking for a new home.

On Friday, March 13th, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be hosting a microchipping clinic at Front Street Millwork & Lumber, Inc. in Bismarck from 12 to 2 pm.

Also happening on Friday, March 13th, the 4th Annual Spay-ghetti & No Balls Dinner. The event will take place at Mandan Eagles Club from 4 to 8 pm.

If you would like to help out the Furry Friends while supporting a local business, you can stop by Bearscat Bakehouse for the Puppy Chow Donut Event happening March 9th to the 14th. For every Puppy Chow donut purchased, Bearscat will donate $1 to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue

