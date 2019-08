The school day will be a little bit longer for elementary students in one local district.

Minot Public Schools have added 20 minutes to the day.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Tracey Lawson, said the extra time exceeds the state's required school day length - allowing the district to have some wiggle room to accommodate late starts or early dismissals in case of weather.

KX News spoke with two teachers who say they look forward to the change, while some others may not feel the same way.