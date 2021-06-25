FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Blue The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Blue the dog. He is about one-year-old. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue believe that Blue was a victim of a hit and run accident. He has road rash and he is in need of a hip replacement surgery.

Terri Woo with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says the fundraisers they are hosting are helping animals like Blue. She says those incidents similar to the one Blue’s are not uncommon and the cost of the vetting can be very expensive.

