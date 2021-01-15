FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Bugsy The Dog

Furry Friday
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Bugsy the dog. Bugsy is a 13-year-old poodle mix who was rescued from Texas. According to Tracy Kershaw with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, Bugsy has so much life left in him. Bugsy is gentle and friendly. He gets along with everybody and likes to cuddle.

Bugsy is ready for his forever home. If you are interested in adopting him, contact Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Kershaw says the organization is hosting a Meet and Greet at Gateway Mall on Saturday, January 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Bugsy will make an appearance.

Also on Saturday, the organization is also partnering with the Game and Fish department in hosting a surrender event at Standing Rock Reservation. The event is for those who want to surrender any animal they have whether they are sick, injured, or a stray found on the street.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

