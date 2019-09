Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue joins Good Day Dakota to introduce us to Fritz and Gatsby, two puppies looking for a home.

Schirado says Furry Friend will be hosting Teddy Roosevelt Family Day at McDowell dam on Sunday, September 22nd. The event will start at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Click here to visit the Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue website to learn more