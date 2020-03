This week’s Furry Friday segment features George, the bearded dragon. George is looking for a forever home.

Tracy Schmidt with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says George is very tame and sweet.

Schmidt says they are still open and encourage people to stop by and adopt.

You can also help the organization by fostering, volunteering, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue