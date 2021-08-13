FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Hank the Dog and Hamish The Cat

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Hank the Dog and Hamish the Cat.

Hank was brought into Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue after someone threatened to shoot him. A police officer stepped in to rescue Hank just in time and immediately called in Furry Friends. According to Julie Schirado with Furry Friends, Hank is a very kind and quiet dog.

Hamish was a feral cat for a little over a few months. Schirado says he is great with dogs and kids. The thing they both have in common is their ability to laze around.

Furry Friends picked up Hamish among other feral cats, during their Trap, Neuter and Release event. If a cat is already pregnant they get a room to themselves as pregnant cats are very protective of their young. There are still a large number of cats that need adopting from the shelter. Schirado reminds us that so many cats are very quiet and just want love.

Furry Friends has an event coming up called “WoofStock”. It will be held on August 21 between 4 and 10 pm at the Buckstop Junction, 3805 E Bismarck Expressway. There will be a number of fun games, face painting, tye-dye and food, so bring the kids. There will be live music at “WoofStock” as well by Brianna Helbling and The Outsiders. A number of great items will be auctioned off as well in both the live and silent auctions.

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.