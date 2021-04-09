FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Happy The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Happy The Dog. Happy is a young dog that was abounded and found about 20 miles south of Mandan. He is a very loving lap dog. Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Happy gets along with people, dogs, and cats. Happy is looking for his forever home.

Schirado says the organization is seeing an uptick in the amount of abandoned and stray animals. She urges everyone to try to rehome their pets or ask for help instead of leaving them on the street. She says doing that will help prevent unnecessary suffering of the animals. Leaving or abandoning an animal is unlawful.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting an “Art Fur The Heart” event on Saturday, April 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The spring fundraiser will have artists showcasing their artwork. The art work will be presented at a There will be a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. All proceeds will benefits Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

The event will also have an open bar and food trucks. Adoptable pets will be there, too.