FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Mathias The Puppy

Furry Friday
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Mathias the puppy. Mathias and his sister were rescued and were in bad condition. Mathias’ sister has a big wound and she did not make it.

The organization — along with Mandan Library– is hosting a Leash n’ Learn event on August 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dykshoorn Park. They event will include a special pet-safety day featuring the Mandan Police Department to learn from the pros about pet safety law, advice, and training.

At the event, you can also get your pets registred and micro-chipped for $35.

The online WoofStock auction ends on August 21st at 8 p.m. You can access the website here. Winning bidders can pick up items 8/22 which we will again mention next Friday

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/14

Severe storms exit with cooler daytime highs

FOMO 10/40

FURRY FRIDAY 8/14

NDC AUG 14

Census Concerns

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Grapefruit Repellent

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss