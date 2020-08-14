FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Mathias The Puppy

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Mathias the puppy. Mathias and his sister were rescued and were in bad condition. Mathias’ sister has a big wound and she did not make it.

The organization — along with Mandan Library– is hosting a Leash n’ Learn event on August 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dykshoorn Park. They event will include a special pet-safety day featuring the Mandan Police Department to learn from the pros about pet safety law, advice, and training.

At the event, you can also get your pets registred and micro-chipped for $35.

The online WoofStock auction ends on August 21st at 8 p.m. You can access the website here. Winning bidders can pick up items 8/22 which we will again mention next Friday

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.