FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Reed The Kitten

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Reed The Kitten. Reed and his four sibling came from a farm. Reed is the most tame of the five. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is looking for a foster home for him and his siblings. He is not ready to be adopted yet.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue had over 100 cat in their car. The organization wants to find forever homes for those cats by doing an adopt one, get one half off deal. The organization is also in need of foster homes for cats because their current foster homes are all full. Tania Hellman says if they can get the cat adopted or fostered, the organization won’t be able to take in any more cats.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Petsmart are hosting an adoption event Monday, July 19, to Sunday, July 25.

The organization is also hosting low-cost spay and neuter clinic Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. The event will be held at Loving Paws Clinic.

The organization is in need of volunteers, donations, and foster homes.

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.