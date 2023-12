BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Friday once again and Julie Schirado from Furry Friends Rockin Rescue came by the studio with her four-legged companion, Sage, and she brought a two-legged friends as well. Nancy Gerhardt is a trainer with the shelter and one of Sage’s best friends. They talked about the events they have coming up with the shelter, as well as what goes into training a pet.