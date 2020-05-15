Furry Friday: Meet Sage the Dog

Furry Friday
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Sage the dog. Sage is a little over a year. She is sweet and shy, does well with other dogs, and great with children. She is a shepherd/terrier mix. Sage is ready for adoption.

Terri Woo wanted to explain that Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is not a shelter, but rather a foster/volunteer based organization. That means they do not have a physical shelter open to the public to come view or drop animals at any time.

Woo says in these times of social distancing, the extra stress of not having host sites or ability to do live events on site has greatly reduced the number of adoptions and donations.

Furry Friend is offering a sale on their cats. Cat adoption fees are half off during the month of May. The organization is also hosting Race for Rescue virtual 5k. They partnered with Central Dakota Humane Society and Kitty City to benefit all three local organizations.

If you are interested in getting involved with the virtual race, register by clicking here now through June 9th.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

