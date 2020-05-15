Furry Friday: Meet Sage the Dog

"Good morning KX viewers, it's Furry Friday and we're Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue and we are rocking out a lot of puppies and a lot of pregnant mamas right now.

I guess it's puppy and kitten season. And when you're quarantined it's all fun and games with puppies, when you're not quarantined, it's a lot of work. So we're gonna talk a little bit about pregnancy and dogs and cats that are in heat.

Dogs go into heat cycles a few times a year, and cats can go into heat cycles, like, every three to five weeks, from what we hear. And when a dog or a cat is in a heat cycle, they can get pregnant and impregnated by many other dogs and/or cats. And I'll hear people continuously say, 'Well, my animal's in my yard.' Well if your animal's not fixed and is in heat and in your yard, the male animals around that female can smell that female in heat within miles -- sometimes up to 4 or 5 miles on a nice day.

So when you see videos on the internet and you've got many males dogs on top of female dogs, just think of each one of those dogs impregnating that female. You can have anywhere up to 14, 15, 16 puppies sometimes.

Our job is to pull them out of the fields and whatnot, and the impounds, and get them all fixed. So I look at the 15 dogs that we have in our quarantine right now -- and the good news is we've spared between 70 and 90 dogs' lives by fixing them all in the next 6 to 8 weeks. The bad thing is, they're a lot of work, puppies, and kittens.

So we're constantly looking for fosters and we're constantly looking for help during this quarantine time. We all need to stay away from each other, so we're working through it, but I think that people need to understand that if they're not fixing their animals, they need to. And we can all help.

So reach out to your shelter, reach out to your rescue. A lot of them will have certificates to help offset some of the costs, so reach out to us, and fix your animals, please! Even though they're very cute, they're a lot of work.

Thanks you guys, and thanks KX.