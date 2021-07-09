FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Snowball & Coconut The Puppies

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Snowball & Coconut The puppies. The young puppies are shepherd/husky mix. The two puppies, their four siblings, and their mom are all up for adoption.

The organization is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 10, at the Solen Community Building from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Furry Friends will also be at the Larks’ Family Day on Sunday, July 11, at Elkridge Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization is in need of volunteers, donations, and foster homes.

