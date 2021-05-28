FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Sylvie And Stone The Kitties

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Sylvie and Stone the kittens. Sylvie and Stone are few weeks old. They are not ready for adoption just yet. The organization has many cats that are ready for adoption. You can view all the animals on Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue’s website.
Kelby Rinas and Karsyn Hellman are part of the junior volunteer team at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.
Hellman says she started volunteering at the organization when her mom, Tania Hellman, started volunteering there–about three to four years ago. Hellman says the organization is looking for more younger volunteers.
Rinas says she started volunteering at Furry Friends while she was in college, about a year ago. She says even when she was out of town during the school year, she would come back to Bismarck to help out whenever she could.
Both ladies help the organization by fostering, help out at events, and help out at the shop. They urge young individuals to volunteer to help a great organization.
If you are interested in volunteering, adopting, or donating to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.