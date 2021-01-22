FURRY FRIDAY: Meet The Guinea Pig Mom & Son Duo

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Desdemona the mom guinea pig and Cesario the baby guinea pig. Starla Tipton with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says that people have the assumption that they are easy to care for. She says although they might be easier to raise than cats or dogs, their diet and health is different.

Tipton says guinea pigs don’t produce enough vitamin C, so they need a diet with fresh fruits and vegetables. She says there are products that can be used like multi-vitamin drops or a vitamin spray that goes on their food.

Those who raise guinea pigs have to pay attention to the animal’s respiratory and digestive health. Tiptop says if they are not eating or drinking, have crusty eyes, or sneezing might mean they are ill.

Giving Hearts Day on February 11th is North Dakota’s largest one-day fundraiser for nonprofits. It is a big fundraising day for Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. The pandemic has caused the organization to cancel many of its fundraising events and they are hoping Giving Hearts Day will provide them with some much-needed funds.

As temperatures continue to drop, Tipton says the organization is building shelters for stray cats. She says you can help stray animals in the winter months by putting food out for them or leaving the garage door open to provide a refuge.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.