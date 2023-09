BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We got a visit in the studio from a pair of two-legged guests from Furry Friends Rockin Rescue. Deb Ellison and Amelia Hach came by to introduce us to a pair of four-legged friends, Terra and Ruffles — a pair of kittens who think they’re siblings. Deb was kind enough to share some information on some upcoming events around the Bis-Man area.