BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Braving the snow, ice and winds, Fran Miller of Furry Friends Rocking Rescue came by the studio to tell us about the busy weekend ahead for the shelter. Her two canine companions, Packer and Titan, helped to talk about the four events they’ll be participating in over the weekend.

They will be at Halloween Town at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Meow-loween Trunk or Treat will take place at Petco from 2 to 4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to get your pet chipped at Subaru of Mandan on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will implant the chip for only $20.

And last but certainly not least, make sure to stop by the 4-H Building to participate in Darts for Dogs at noon to get signed up for all the fun.

A bust weekend indeed!